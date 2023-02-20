Wells Fargo & Company Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $82.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.24.

Nutrien Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.71. 1,823,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.03. Nutrien has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 148.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,503,000 after buying an additional 217,922 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 30.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 75.0% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

