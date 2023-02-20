Wells Fargo & Company Trims DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Target Price to $55.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DTM. Mizuho lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 681.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,899,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,832,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $29,548,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,894,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,296,000 after acquiring an additional 593,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

