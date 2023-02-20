Werewolf Therapeutics’ (HOWL) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.30 price target on the stock.
Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 45,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $8.15.
In other Werewolf Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,853,000 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $4,095,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,701,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,599,333.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 62.70% of the company’s stock.
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.
