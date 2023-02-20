Werewolf Therapeutics’ (HOWL) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.30 price target on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 45,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Werewolf Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,853,000 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $4,095,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,701,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,599,333.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

