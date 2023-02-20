Westlake (WLK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Westlake to post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK stock opened at $122.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

About Westlake

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

