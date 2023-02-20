Whirlpool Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.
Whirlpool has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Whirlpool has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $17.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.
WHR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.00. 688,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,364. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $210.99.
In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 67.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $144.00.
Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.
