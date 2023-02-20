Whirlpool Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

Whirlpool has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Whirlpool has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $17.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.1 %

WHR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.00. 688,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,364. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $210.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 67.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

