WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Price Hits $4.01 on Top Exchanges

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for $4.01 or 0.00016121 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $248.03 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

