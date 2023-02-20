Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wills Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $101.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,070. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $157.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.75.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.