Wills Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 3.0% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 89.1% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2,927.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 60,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.51. 8,133,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,714,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.11. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

