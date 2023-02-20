Wills Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wills Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 4.8% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $5,248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 15.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 24.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.29. 1,683,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,749. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.02. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $186.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

