Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

WWW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CL King downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NYSE:WWW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,612. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

