Wolverine World Wide’s (WWW) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $14.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. CL King lowered Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Wolverine World Wide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.80. 1,062,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,612. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.