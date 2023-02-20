Wrapped Everscale Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $181,767.29 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0994 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $172.62 million and approximately $181,767.29 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,076,053,516 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,736,214,151 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,076,005,913 with 1,736,166,558 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09800004 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $175,275.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

