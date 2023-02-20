Zcash (ZEC) Achieves Market Cap of $817.39 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Zcash has a total market cap of $817.39 million and approximately $103.37 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $50.06 or 0.00200940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00075269 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002501 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

