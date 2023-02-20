ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.20

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $432,654.02 and $11.20 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00200940 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00075269 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002501 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

