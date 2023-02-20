Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $41.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,783. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,032,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 52,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Zillow Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

