Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $36.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.50 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,288. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.18, a PEG ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $62.72.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $162,347.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,810.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $162,347.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,810.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $83,447.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,452 shares in the company, valued at $631,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,783 over the last three months. 18.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 103.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 683.1% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 244,988 shares during the period. 20.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

