Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $125.97. 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,876. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 114.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

