12,000 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Purchased by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $18.60 on Tuesday, hitting $204.19. 597,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,473. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.89.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

