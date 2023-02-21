120,000 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Purchased by Artha Asset Management LLC

Artha Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. Big Lots accounts for approximately 2.1% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Artha Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Big Lots as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 564,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after buying an additional 126,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,211,000 after buying an additional 34,303 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,344,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,057,829,000 after buying an additional 225,940 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after buying an additional 147,644 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Big Lots Price Performance

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. 531,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently -22.94%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

