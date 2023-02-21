12,018 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,927,000 after buying an additional 57,619 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.0 %

AMD stock opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.