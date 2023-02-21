12,018 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,927,000 after buying an additional 57,619 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.0 %
AMD stock opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
