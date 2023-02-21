178,831 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 178,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 254,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.