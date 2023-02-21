178,831 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 178,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 254,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.4 %
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.
