24,000 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Purchased by Artha Asset Management LLC

Artha Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Shake Shack comprises 1.2% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHAK. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Shake Shack by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Shake Shack Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 279,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $75.76.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

