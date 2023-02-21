244,438 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Bought by Two Seas Capital LP

Two Seas Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 244,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000. Sonos makes up 3.1% of Two Seas Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Two Seas Capital LP owned about 0.19% of Sonos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Sonos during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 339.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 2,100.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other Sonos news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $111,586.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sonos news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $111,586.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,647 over the last ninety days. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 398,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,072. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

