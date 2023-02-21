361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.48

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

361 Degrees International Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

361 Degrees International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 361 Degrees International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 361 Degrees International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.