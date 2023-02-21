617,645 Shares in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Acquired by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 617,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 1.33% of Merus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Merus by 354.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,985,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,961,000 after buying an additional 1,548,924 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Merus by 44.0% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after buying an additional 799,341 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Merus by 86.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after buying an additional 393,771 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 81.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after buying an additional 384,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 224.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 273,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,561. Merus has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Merus

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

