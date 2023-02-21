a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

a2 Milk Price Performance

ACOPF opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. a2 Milk has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, & United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

