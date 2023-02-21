AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Stock Price Down 2.1%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.44 and last traded at $29.45. 5,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 11,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.09.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

