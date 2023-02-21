Adeia (ADEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Adeia to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adeia Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Adeia has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Featured Stories

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

