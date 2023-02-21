adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Shares Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

ADDYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of adidas from €100.00 ($106.38) to €120.00 ($127.66) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of adidas from €119.00 ($126.60) to €135.00 ($143.62) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.10.

Shares of ADDYY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.05. 38,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,551. adidas AG has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $131.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.97.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

