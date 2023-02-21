Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,649 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 53,073 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 24.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.67.

Adobe Stock Down 2.5 %

ADBE traded down $9.04 on Tuesday, reaching $347.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,291. The company has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $479.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

