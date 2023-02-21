ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €22.42 ($23.85) and last traded at €22.50 ($23.94). Approximately 35,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.52 ($23.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is €22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.56.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

