Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 181,314 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $43,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. SouthState Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,771,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,943,469. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The stock has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.21, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

