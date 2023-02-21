Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62,004 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AJRD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.99. 247,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,590. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

