Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Position Lifted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,517 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 26,762 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $25,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Articles

