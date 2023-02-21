Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$62.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEM. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.23.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$62.31 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$84.66. The stock has a market cap of C$28.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$71.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.532 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.25, for a total value of C$562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,867,016.50. In related news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total transaction of C$155,906.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at C$1,204,394.77. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.25, for a total value of C$562,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,867,016.50. Insiders have sold 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,815 in the last quarter.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.