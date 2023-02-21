Aion Trading 38.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. Aion has a market cap of $11.89 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00231900 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00104435 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00057410 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00057321 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004166 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000925 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

