Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for approximately 1.3% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 161.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.45. 2,036,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,898,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.79. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $179.09.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.41.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $253,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,104,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,796 shares of company stock valued at $76,610,206 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

