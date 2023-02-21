Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.47

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.47 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 34144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

