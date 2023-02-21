Alchemy Pay Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $197.58 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 146.4% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can now be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $197.58 million and $240.19 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00418850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.45 or 0.27745539 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay’s launch date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

