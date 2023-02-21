Aleph Zero (AZERO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.65 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $338.92 million and $3.65 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00006933 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.07 or 0.00419095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.49 or 0.27761627 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 198,696,995 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

