Alex Krstic Sells 2,000,000 Shares of MinRex Resources Limited (ASX:MRR) Stock

MinRex Resources Limited (ASX:MRR – Get Rating) insider Alex Krstic sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$64,000.00 ($44,137.93).
MinRex Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 39.02 and a quick ratio of 38.96.
About MinRex Resources
