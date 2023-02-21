Alex Krstic Sells 2,000,000 Shares of MinRex Resources Limited (ASX:MRR) Stock

MinRex Resources Limited (ASX:MRR – Get Rating) insider Alex Krstic sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$64,000.00 ($44,137.93).

MinRex Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 39.02 and a quick ratio of 38.96.

Get MinRex Resources alerts:

About MinRex Resources

(Get Rating)

Read More

MinRex Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the exploration of gold, silver, copper, and other base metal projects in New South Wales (NSW) and Western Australia. The company holds 70% interests in the Marble Bar North, Marble Bar South, Daltons, and Bamboo Creek gold projects in the East Pilbara region of Western Australia; and 100% interests in the Deflector Extended Gold project located at Gullewa in Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for MinRex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MinRex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.