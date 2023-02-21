Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.86-$9.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $161.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $206.85. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,354 shares of company stock worth $7,880,217. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

