Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) PT Raised to C$3.50

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

ALYA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. 24,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $152.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 181,802 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

