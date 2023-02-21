Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) PT Raised to C$3.50

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.
Alithya Group Trading Up 1.5 %
ALYA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. 24,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $152.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.80.
Alithya Group Company Profile
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
