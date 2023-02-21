Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALKS. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.11.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

