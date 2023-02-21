Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,438 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Allakos were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 150.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter valued at $637,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allakos by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Allakos by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Allakos by 33.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Allakos Stock Performance

About Allakos

Shares of ALLK stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. 241,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,984. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36.

(Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.