Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €250.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($265.96) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($276.60) target price on Allianz in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €304.00 ($323.40) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays set a €220.00 ($234.04) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($265.96) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €233.00 ($247.87) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday.

Allianz Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €218.35 ($232.29) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €213.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €191.92. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($177.98) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($220.00).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

