Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) CFO G Frederick Bohley Sells 5,225 Shares

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $48.59. 1,535,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,433. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading

