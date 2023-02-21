American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,929 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 21,681 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,195,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in American Express by 4.0% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 106.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 6.7% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express Stock Down 1.9 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.97. 578,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,538. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.92. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $196.15. The company has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

