American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,576 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.16% of American Tower worth $156,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in American Tower by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $208.50 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.27 and a 200-day moving average of $224.89.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

