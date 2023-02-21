America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
America’s Car-Mart Price Performance
NASDAQ CRMT opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $127.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRMT shares. Stephens dropped their price target on America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
America’s Car-Mart Company Profile
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
