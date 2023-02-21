America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $127.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRMT shares. Stephens dropped their price target on America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Activity at America’s Car-Mart

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 67,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $4,632,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 717,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,378,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 67,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $4,632,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 717,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,378,932. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.48 per share, for a total transaction of $382,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

